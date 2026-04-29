The pressure is on Mamelodi Sundowns! Orlando Pirates given upper hand in tight PSL title race 'the situation is now a bit difficult'

The debate on the PSL race is now about who is likely to win the title. For former Pirates and Sundowns star Katlego Mashego, the race is tight, but he believes the Soweto giants are in a better place to emerge winners.

"Recently, it looks like they (Sundowns) are no longer playing with the same desire. It might not necessarily be hope, but I’m not sure whether this is because of the Champions League final or other factors,” Mashego told KickOff.

"Currently, they seem to play with the expectation of just winning. It seems they are merely fulfilling their fixtures, aiming to score once and secure the victory. Their level of aggression has gone down compared to previous performances."