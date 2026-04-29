The pressure is on Mamelodi Sundowns! Orlando Pirates given upper hand in tight PSL title race 'the situation is now a bit difficult'
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Neck-to-neck race
There is only one point separating Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as the Premier Soccer League heads towards its conclusion.
Pirates lead with 59 points, and second-placed Sundowns, with 58, could go top if they win their Tuesday match against Polokwane City.
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Pressure on Sundowns
The debate on the PSL race is now about who is likely to win the title. For former Pirates and Sundowns star Katlego Mashego, the race is tight, but he believes the Soweto giants are in a better place to emerge winners.
"Recently, it looks like they (Sundowns) are no longer playing with the same desire. It might not necessarily be hope, but I’m not sure whether this is because of the Champions League final or other factors,” Mashego told KickOff.
"Currently, they seem to play with the expectation of just winning. It seems they are merely fulfilling their fixtures, aiming to score once and secure the victory. Their level of aggression has gone down compared to previous performances."
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Difficult situation
"Their approach suggests an expectation of victory, which is not always possible against teams fighting for their survival and for a place in the Top Eight. With the season now coming to an end, Sundowns must pull up their socks," he added.
"The situation is now a bit difficult. I think as long as Pirates do not lose points, they remain in a favourable position."
Advantage Pirates?
According to Mashego, Downs are under immense pressure, and that could work in favour of the MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions.
“The pressure on Sundowns to win has just gone up," the former SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows stated.
"If Sundowns drop points in any of their remaining games and Pirates maintain the top position, the advantage will favour Pirates, given their proven ability to win matches."