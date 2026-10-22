Vinicius Junior isn't just going through a temporary dip at Real Madrid. The Brazilian is living through a full-blown existential crisis, one that now threatens his place in the starting line-up. Spain's biggest papers, "AS" and "Marca", have led the verdict: this is no longer the "Vinicius" the Santiago Bernabeu crowd came to adore.

Faint boos have followed him off the pitch. They rang out when he was hauled off in the 70th minute against Leipzig in the Champions League, and the numbers explain the mood. He has gone 53 consecutive days without scoring, firing 19 wayward shots and finding the net with none of them.

Then there's the disappearance of his deadliest weapon. The dribbling has dried up completely. He registered zero successful take-ons against Leipzig, and before that against Roma he didn't even attempt one. He trudged off in silence, the sadness spilling into a brief post across his platforms: "I am living the moment.. and everything passes."