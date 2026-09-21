The full picture: why was Al-Juwayr left out of the Saudi Arabia squad?

Saudi reports have revealed why forward Musab Al-Juwayr was left out of the Saudi Arabia squad for "Gulf 27".

Jeddah hosts the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, which runs from 23 September this year to 6 October.

Saudi Arabia sit in Group One alongside Iraq, Kuwait and Oman. Group Two features the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Yemen.

The Saudis open the tournament against Kuwait next Wednesday.