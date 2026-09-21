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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH13-KSA-URUAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

The full picture: why was Al-Juwayr left out of the Saudi Arabia squad?

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
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Gulf Cup
M. Al-Juwayr
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Life ban: the Denis ruling recalls earlier incidents

Saudi reports have revealed why forward Musab Al-Juwayr was left out of the Saudi Arabia squad for "Gulf 27".

Jeddah hosts the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, which runs from 23 September this year to 6 October.

Saudi Arabia sit in Group One alongside Iraq, Kuwait and Oman. Group Two features the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Yemen.

The Saudis open the tournament against Kuwait next Wednesday.

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  • The full reasons behind the exclusion decision

    The newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat confirmed that the Saudi national team's technical staff dropped Al-Qadsiah player Al-Juwayr after a build-up of complaints against him. The last straw came when he ordered a dinner from a restaurant, breaking the rules in force at the Green Falcons' camps.

    The same paper reports other disciplinary marks against the player. That accumulation, capped by the dinner order, pushed technical director Georgios Donis and national team manager Fahad Al-Mufarraj to leave Al-Juwayr out of the squad "despite the player's technical value", picking Mukhtar Ali in his place.

    Dropping the 23-year-old, who has 39 caps with 6 goals and 4 assists, "had no technical dimensions whatsoever", the report added.

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  • Previous incidents: life ban

    The newspaper recalled similar decisions taken in previous years coinciding with the Gulf Cup tournaments, saying that the first edition in 1970 witnessed harsh decisions against a number of players, "the most severe of which was the life ban on Al-Nour Moussa and Saeed Gharab, alongside other penalties that affected a number of players".

    Youssef Al-Thunayan and Fahd Al-Hariji felt the same treatment at the 1992 Gulf Cup. The former spent the rest of the tournament stuck on the substitutes' bench. The latter was thrown out of the Saudi Arabia camp for good.

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