On the marketing front, Diab confirmed that the Association is set to announce a new league naming rights partner this month, predicting that this partnership will represent a “huge leap forward” in terms of broadcasting and commercial rights, and will generate significantly higher financial returns for clubs—particularly those with large fan bases—with an unequal distribution scheme that takes into account league positions and the nature of the clubs, he said.
He revealed that the prize money would exceed previous figures (such as 5 million for the league champions and 25 million for the League Cup) and emphasised: “It will be the highest in the history of Egyptian football.”
He noted that “the league’s market value has risen significantly in recent years thanks to improvements in broadcasting and organisation, and the gradual return of fans.”
Diab expressed his satisfaction with 60–70% of what has been achieved so far, emphasising that “the biggest dream is to increase the number of popular clubs in the league and for stadiums to consistently reach full capacity”.