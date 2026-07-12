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"The best in the world": Zverev's Wimbledon dream was crushed by his nemesis Sinner

The big dream is over: Alexander Zverev loses the Wimbledon final to Jannik Sinner.

Alexander Zverev clutched his silver consolation prize and acknowledged the encouraging applause from Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. At the awards ceremony with Princess Kate on Wimbledon's "Hallowed Grass", the German tennis star quickly regained his smile despite his disappointment. "I don't really like you anymore," the Hamburg native joked, winking at nemesis Jannik Sinner, who had ended Zverev's bid for the sport's most prestigious crown.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out. Congratulations to you, Jannik," added Zverev, holding the runner-up's silver trophy. "He has shown once again why he is the best player in the world. It was lovely to have shared Centre Court with you. It's a great honour to be here."

  • Thirty-five days after his triumph at the French Open, Zverev fell short of rewriting tennis history. He fell 7–6 (9–7), 6–7 (2–7), 3–6, 4–6 to the new and reigning champion Sinner, extending his winless run against the South Tyrolean to ten matches and missing the chance to be crowned the new 'king' of the grass-court classic 35 years after Michael Stich.

    "Even though we lost this final, it's been an incredible two months," Zverev concluded on a conciliatory note. A few minutes earlier, Zverev had fallen into Sinner's arms at the net and congratulated him in good spirit. Sinner then received congratulations in his box, whilst Zverev paced the court with a vacant stare – looking somewhat at a loss.

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  • JANNIK SINNER Getty Images

    Jannik Sinner on Alexander Zverev: "You're right there"

    Sinner then offered warm words to his near-equal opponent. "You've achieved one of your goals: winning a Grand Slam. You did it in Paris. Keep playing like this and I'm sure you'll bring this title home too. Keep it up," Sinner said. "I know another of your goals is to become world number one. You're very close, so we'll have to be careful."

    In the presence of Chancellor Merz, as well as Kate and Prince William, Zverev could have become only the third German to triumph in London's SW19 district, following three-time champion Boris Becker and Stich. But the long wait continues. Across both genders, Angelique Kerber was the last German to win the title at the All England Club, back in 2018.

    Following his breakthrough victory in Paris, Zverev arrived at Wimbledon with renewed confidence and "a different feeling", eager to finally progress at a tournament where he had never previously reached the last 16. This time, his run ended only in the final, marking his fourth defeat in five Grand Slam title matches.

  • Alexander Zverev Wimbledongetty

    Alexander Zverev misses out on a number of milestones

    Zverev would have become the first player in the Open Era (since 1968) to win a second Grand Slam immediately after capturing his first. The 29-year-old would also have joined an exclusive club of 14 players to complete the "Channel Slam"—back-to-back triumphs in France and England within weeks.

    As consolation, he climbs to world number two—thanks to his run to the final—and banks a 2.11-million-euro cheque. Meanwhile, Sinner rebounded from his shock French Open second-round exit to secure his fifth Grand Slam title and pocket 4.22 million euros.

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  • Alexander Zverev has suffered an injury and is visibly frustrated.

    Zverev immediately flexed his muscles with a powerful serve in windy conditions, while Sinner took time to find his rhythm. The opening set went to a tie-break, where Zverev finally claimed a set against Sinner—ending a run of 14 consecutive sets lost—with a thunderous forehand winner, then roared with delight. The second set also went the distance, but this time Sinner prevailed.

    The Italian was now fully in the match. Nevertheless, Zverev earned a break point—and then suffered a real scare when he slipped, hyperextended his knee, and lay on the grass in pain. Sinner immediately went over to his opponent, who was able to continue. His body language sagged, and when he finally dropped serve for the first time, he slammed his racket to the turf in frustration. In the fourth set, he could not stem the tide and succumbed to defeat.