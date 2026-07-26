History offers Spain little reassurance. The last team to retain the World Cup was Brazil, champions in 1958 and 1962, and before them Italy became the first to manage it by winning the 1934 and 1938 titles.

Defending the trophy has since become one of the toughest challenges in world football.

Argentina came close in 1990. Diego Maradona led the 1986 holders all the way to the final, only for West Germany to beat them.

Brazil went one better on the misery front in 1998, reaching the final as champions of 1994 before France thrashed them three goals to nil.

France themselves stood one match from making history at Qatar 2022, reaching the final as holders of the 2018 title. Argentina beat them on penalties after one of the greatest finals the tournament has ever seen.

Argentina, holders of the 2022 crown, then repeated the scenario at the 2026 World Cup. They reached the final for a second successive time but ran into Spain, who beat them by a single unanswered goal.

Brazil of 1962 therefore remain the last team to retain the World Cup. Spain go into the 2030 tournament chasing a feat that has eluded every champion for more than 60 years.