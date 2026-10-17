Yamal dragged Barcelona to a big win over a defensively solid Real Betis, and the performance begs a question about Kylian Mbappe: why can't the Frenchman do the same for Real Madrid?
Today's match answered it. Yamal waited for nobody. Tight spaces, a well-drilled Betis defence, and the teenager simply took matters into his own hands.
He played rescuer himself, opening the scoring with a long-range strike that needed no proximity to goal whatsoever.
Nor did the Spaniard stop there. He carved out chance after chance for team-mates in the half-spaces, and sharper finishing would have brought him more than just the assist for Gabriel Jesus' goal.
Mbappe, by contrast, looks powerless when the pitch shrinks. His gifts don't help him beat a man in a phone box, and he doesn't supply the magical through balls Lamine threads at will.
Take away the supply line, whether that's Arda Guler or Vinicius Junior on his day, and the Frenchman cannot get near goal at all.