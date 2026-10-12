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Hansi Flick - هانز فليك - Kooora OnlyKooora.com
Ahmed Abdelhamid
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Terror: Chelsea and Real Madrid chase Barcelona, but will they get their wish?

Originals
Analysis
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
H. Flick
L. Yamal
Raphinha
A. Gordon
Türkiye
Spain
Germany
Brazil
England

Barcelona chase the dream

Whenever Barcelona assemble an attacking generation capable of striking fear into Europe's elite, the old dream resurfaces. Supporters start believing again, dreaming of a return to the continental throne that has eluded the club's trophy cabinet since 2015.

Yet the harsh European reality sits awkwardly alongside those terrifying numbers, and the same question haunts the Blaugrana year after year. Will this time be different? Can they finally break their Champions League hoodoo?



There is reason to dream in 2026-2027. The attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon sit top of the most productive front threes across Europe's major leagues, ahead of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

What really lifts the supporters, though, goes beyond the attack. Barcelona might finally have a more balanced system, one that marries attacking effectiveness with defensive solidity.

  • Barcelona's trio: numbers that terrify their rivals

    Barcelona's first-choice attacking trio have racked up 32 goal contributions since the start of the season, 20 goals and 12 assists between them. Nobody in Europe comes close.

    Raphinha leads the way with 12 goals and 3 assists. Lamine Yamal isn't far behind on 12 contributions of his own, scoring 7 and creating 5 more.

    Gordon completes the picture with a goal and 4 assists, rounding off an attacking output that has overwhelmed everything in its path.

    The chasing pack are nowhere. Chelsea's trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Rogers sit second on 18 contributions, with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler on 16. Bayern Munich's front three of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have managed just 12.

    All of which hands Barcelona a serious weapon. It still doesn't answer the question that matters most: can they turn all those goals into a European title?

  • The episode that could change everything

    The episode that could change everything


    Barcelona's problem in recent years has rarely been scoring goals. It has been holding on to a lead once the heat comes on.

    Time and again the side rolled out a fearsome attack, only to be undone by defensive errors and lapses in concentration at the decisive moments.

    That is where this season's changes could give the team a fresh boost. Chief among them is the maturing of Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia, who both played their part in Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph, with Andreas Christensen's experience to draw on whenever he is fit to feature.

    Cubarsi is a key piece in the rebuild at the back, reading the game sharply and carrying the ball out under pressure. Eric Garcia hands Hansi Flick tactical flexibility: he can operate in the heart of defence, on the flanks, even in the defensive midfield role when required.

    Christensen remains an extra option, bringing experience and composure to the back line. Keeping him physically ready and available week to week will be essential if Barcelona are to get the most out of him across the season.




  • A piece that could give Barcelona the balance it has been missing

    New arrival Rodri stands out for his ability to protect the defensive line and close down spaces in front of opponents, as well as his work in possession and circulating the ball.

    A midfielder with those attributes blunts the danger of quick transitions and hands the defenders greater cover. That matters all the more in Hansi Flick's system, which presses high up and leaves gaps behind the back line.

    Against Europe's biggest sides, masters at exploiting space, the role becomes decisive. Winning the ball back quickly isn't enough for Barcelona. They have to stop opponents turning every counter-attack into a clear chance.

    Which brings to mind the famous saying in football: "Attack brings you victories, and defence brings you titles."

    It's no absolute rule, but Barcelona's European experience gives it particular relevance. Scoring more goals won't do on its own. They need to concede fewer in the moments that leave no room for mistakes.

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  • Relative improvement

    Compare the first eight rounds of La Liga in 2025-26 and 2026-27 and the signs look good for Barcelona. Goals conceded have dropped from nine last season to seven in the current campaign, according to match records, while the number of clean sheets has climbed from three to four.

    That works out at a fall of roughly 22% in goals shipped, with the average per match improving from 1.125 to 0.875.

    Sevilla alone put four past Barcelona in the eighth round last season, a defeat that exposed just how deep the defensive problems ran. This time around, four opponents have failed to score against them inside the opening eight rounds. Reason enough to believe the balance between the lines is coming together.

    The numbers don't settle anything, though. Two goals is a slim margin, and any real verdict on defensive solidity means looking at the quality of chances conceded and how the side copes with pressure against stronger opposition.

    Holding that level in the Champions League is the proper test. Mistakes cost far more once the knockout rounds arrive.

  • A long-awaited dream

    Generations have come and gone since the last Champions League triumph in 2015, the names have changed, and still the title has stayed out of reach.

    Even Lionel Messi couldn't drag Barcelona back to the European summit before he left, for all the club legend's attempts and his hunger to get there.

    Yamal's arrival handed the fans a new dream. Then Inter ended the run in the semi-finals of the 2025 edition, settling the tie 7-6 on aggregate after extra time.

    Atletico Madrid dumped the side out of last year's edition, a fresh reminder that attacking superiority alone won't carry you through the knockout rounds.

    Barcelona now have an attack capable of making the difference, a variety of defensive options, and a midfield that could benefit from the addition of Rodri.

    Whether it all clicks as one unit, rather than a collection of individuals shining on their own, will decide how far they go.

  • Will the wish come true?

    This season may be a fresh opportunity to end a wait that began in 2015, but reclaiming the trophy with the big ears requires more than scoring goals.

    A side needs to know when to attack, when to protect a lead, and how to hold firm under pressure.

    Barcelona's attacking numbers give them reason for optimism, and the defensive comparison offers a positive sign. The real test comes on Champions League nights.

    Can Yamal and his team-mates turn attacking terror into European glory? Will the side finally find the balance it has long lacked? Or does the dream fade and the goal get put off once again?

  • Read also:

    No chance of playing: Vinicius out of Real Madrid's Clasico plans
    The Negreira case: one scenario could see Barcelona thrown out of Europe
    "A favour to Real Madrid": Barcelona journalist points the finger at Ancelotti after Raphinha's injury


Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA