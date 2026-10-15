The club appointed former captain Carlo Mammarella as sporting director and tasked him with building a quality squad capable of fighting for promotion. After considering several candidates, he chose Andrea Lisuzzo as manager, convinced he was the right man to lead the dressing room and the Rossoverdi's revival project. With Lisuzzo in place, Mammarella moved in the transfer market, keeping Stefano Pettinari (13 goals last season) and bringing back Cesar Falletti, who decided to terminate his contract with Mantova early to return to the club where he has enjoyed the greatest success of his career. Several young players have also joined the squad, including 2007-born Simone Curzi (from Lazio) and Kevin Meola (from Genoa), 21-year-old Vladyslav Nagrudnyi (from Cremonese) and 20-year-old Frederick Ndongue (from Atalanta). In goal, 19-year-old Filippo Novelli has his chance.



