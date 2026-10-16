Napoli are on red alert. After losing to Villarreal in the Champions League, their second straight defeat and fourth of the season including league matches, Massimiliano Allegri was furious with his players and tempers flared in the dressing room, late autumn or not.
Tensions run high at Napoli: Allegri furious with the team, De Lautentiis considers a training camp
Venezia highlight
They need a response on the pitch, but this weekend's fixture won't make it easy. The trip to the Penzo to face Venezia brings them up against a side still on zero points and in need of results. New coach Davide Nicola , a specialist in avoiding relegation, is in the dugout. After three wins, four defeats and a draw in a below-par start to the season, the visitors need an immediate turnaround.
Tense dressing room
The team's attitude has been particularly disappointing, with problems over cohesion and internal tensions. After a heated confrontation with De Bruyne, the manager warned ahead of the trip to the Lagoon: "If we play like this against Venezia, we'll come away with broken bones."
De Laurentiis and the training camp
The Belgian's frustration with the manager's tactical instructions is only the tip of the iceberg, but the former City player could start on the bench against the Lagunari. The fixture is also crucial to the team's immediate future. If they turn in another poor performance, president Aurelio De Laurentiis would be inclined to send the team to a training camp ahead of Tuesday's European match against Bodo/Glimt, which is already decisive for their continued participation in the competition.
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