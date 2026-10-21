CR7 did not train as he would have liked: "I told him several times: 'Ronnie, everyone wants to work for you and put you in the right position to score, but if you don't get into the box, you can't score.' He simply wasn't able to do it. It's wrong to say I expected him to press, but he couldn't do it. He didn't run either in possession or out of possession because he hadn't prepared. Every top-level team has to accommodate their best player, but the best player has to work for the team. Instead, he told the players: 'Save your legs in training.' I understand that if you're in perfect shape, but to get there you have to train," Ten Hag concludes.