Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise warns Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule: 'There's no excuses – it’s on you, use us as a reference' amid alleged off-field issues & lack of game time
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Career at crossroads
Sipho Mbule is at a pivotal point in his career, with his one-year contract set to come to an end. Playing for two of the Premier Soccer League’s top clubs is a rare opportunity, and beyond talent, there’s more a player needs to offer.
Since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the 28-year-old has struggled for regular minutes at Orlando Pirates and was recently left out of Bafana Bafana’s friendlies against Panama.
A dip in form and rumoured off-field distractions have seen him slip down the pecking order at Mayfair and within the national setup, prompting Mzansi legend Teko Modise to speak out.
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The General’s frank assessment
“I know I might sound like a hater, but for me personally, it feels like he’s been ‘bubbling under’ for so long," said Modise on the iDiski Dine Podcast.
"When Sipho was still at SuperSport, there were rumours of him going to Chiefs, rumours of going everywhere. I remember doing a Sundowns-SuperSport game; as I left, I bumped into Stan Matthews, and he said to me, ‘I need to talk to you.’"
"He took me aside and said, ‘After you at SuperSport, the very same talent you had, the very same way I felt about you, is this boy Sipho. Can you please talk to him? I think he has great potential, just like you had, but I think he is just stuck in his ways," he revealed.
Failed mentorship and wasted potential
According to Modise, over the years, he has been approached to help guide Mbule. From SuperSport's Stan Matthews to Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, there has been a collective effort to see the midfielder succeed, yet the message does not seem to have hit home.
Modise continued: “I have been asked to talk to Sipho for such a long time. Stan Matthews did; when Sipho signed for Sundowns, our chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe] did. Maybe because we don’t have similar stories, but from a talent point of view, they saw a connection. Maybe there are people who told Sipho that I have an issue with him.”
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The hard truth for Mbule
He also stressed that stars like Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena succeed through hard work, not just talent, and warned Mbule that fame and social media are no excuse as his chance for the 2026 World Cup squad narrows.
“Sipho has the potential to be great, just like Rele [Mofokeng], [Jayden] Adams, or Teboho Mokoena. They all have greatness. But the reason why 'Mshishi' [Themba Zwane] is Mshishi is that he goes and trains extra every single day. The very same distractions that everyone playing football has, we had them too. Social media was there. There is no excuse; it’s on you. Use us as a reference,” Modise concluded.