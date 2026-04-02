Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise warns Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule: 'There's no excuses – it’s on you, use us as a reference' amid alleged off-field issues & lack of game time

Sipho Mbule is at a pivotal point in his career, with his one-year contract set to come to an end. Playing for two of the Premier Soccer League’s top clubs is a rare opportunity, and beyond talent, there’s more a player needs to offer.

Since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the 28-year-old has struggled for regular minutes at Orlando Pirates and was recently left out of Bafana Bafana’s friendlies against Panama.

A dip in form and rumoured off-field distractions have seen him slip down the pecking order at Mayfair and within the national setup, prompting Mzansi legend Teko Modise to speak out.