Teko Modise believes Hugo Broos has reached his ceiling with Bafana Bafana - 'We've seen his limitations'

Hugo Broos has undoubtedly transformed the fortunes of Bafana Bafana since taking over, leading the nation back to the FIFA World Cup stage for the first time in years.

However, following a defeat to Canada that saw South Africa eliminated from the tournament, questions regarding the 74-year-old’s future have reached a fever pitch.

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise believes the time has come for a fresh perspective in the dugout.

Modise was full of praise for the foundation Broos has built, yet firm in his stance that the veteran should step aside.

"Let me say this with all due respect: he qualified for everything he said he would; he took South African football to the next level, a level that we have never been in," Modise said as per Sowetan.



