Teko Modise believes Hugo Broos has reached his ceiling with Bafana Bafana - 'We've seen his limitations'
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Acknowledging the Broos era
Hugo Broos has undoubtedly transformed the fortunes of Bafana Bafana since taking over, leading the nation back to the FIFA World Cup stage for the first time in years.
However, following a defeat to Canada that saw South Africa eliminated from the tournament, questions regarding the 74-year-old’s future have reached a fever pitch.
Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise believes the time has come for a fresh perspective in the dugout.
Modise was full of praise for the foundation Broos has built, yet firm in his stance that the veteran should step aside.
"Let me say this with all due respect: he qualified for everything he said he would; he took South African football to the next level, a level that we have never been in," Modise said as per Sowetan.
- AFP
Identifying the tactical ceiling
While the Belgian tactician previously hinted at retirement, the SAFA president has indicated that a meeting will take place to discuss the coach's future.
For Modise, the evidence on the pitch suggests that Broos has taken this specific group of players as far as his methods allow.
"He elevated South African football, [and] the fans have fallen in love with the team again, but also, we’ve seen his limitations," Modise explained.
"We shouldn’t be scared of a new coach. We need new ideas because now the core of the team is younger. We need a young coach with new and fresh ideas, and thanks to Hugo Broos for actually making us fall in love with Bafana again.
"We have a benchmark now, but with Mexico and against Canada, it showed the limitations that he had against Egypt at the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] and Cameroon."
- AFP
The search for new leadership
Modise argues that the next appointment should focus on managing the existing quality rather than another total overhaul.
"Right now...it is no longer about finding the right coach; it is just finding the right person to manage the team that we have," Modise added.
"We’ve got players that are well coached in the teams they are playing in; we just need someone to manage that and help the team to become better.
"Regardless of who comes, as long as they understand that there is a team in place.
"Don’t change the team, and I’m sure we will be fine.”
- Getty Images Sport
A lasting legacy for the Belgian
Modise maintains that while it is time for a change, the Belgian's contribution will be etched in history.
"We need a young coach with new and fresh ideas," Modise reiterated.
"So we need fresh ideas, someone to look at things differently, but we will never forget what he has done for South African football."
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