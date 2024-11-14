'Tau has a lot to offer but he should go to Kaizer Chiefs! Orlando Pirates don't want him & at Mamelodi Sundowns he will stay on stands' - Fans

South Africans debate the right fit for the 30-year-old if he returns to the Premier Soccer League in the January transfer window.

Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer at Al Ahly in the ongoing season.

This has cost him a place in the national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan respectively.

Coach Hugo Broos advised the 30-year-old to consider ditching the Red Devils for a team that can guarantee him playing time.

The fans in Mzansi are now discussing where he may fit if he decides to return to the Premier Soccer League.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.