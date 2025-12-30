Targeting Three Trophies! Former Orlando Pirates mentor Rhulani Mokwena's 'well-coached team' praised by ex-Zamalek coach as MC Alger widen gap atop Algerian Ligue 1 standings and boost treble dream
Mokwena showered with praise
Rhulani Mokwena and MC Alger have earned praise from former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who is in charge of ES Setif.
Micho faced his former assistant at Pirates, and his side fell to a 2-1 defeat in a Ligue 1 encounter. The experienced Serbian faced the South African, and his side lost by 2-1.
'Well-coached team'
“First of all, we played a well-coached team. A team that played with 12 players, 11 players on the field, and player number 12, the supporters,” Micho stated.
“We prepared very well and matched them in the first half, closing all the elements that opponents are looking for, and sharing in mind that I was working with Rhulani for three years. I know how he thinks about football.
"So, at half-time we emphasised what are the things that we need to close and what are the things we need to expose, and under the circumstances, things worked well in the first half, and in the second half, one directed cross from player number 25 [Aimen Bouguerra] that was crossing inside, our young defender Naem was tracking, and we conceded that first goal," the former Zamalek SC mentor added.
“The second goal was coming as a product of the same player to make up for what he has done in the defensive aspect, creating a penalty that opponents scored.”
Treble dream possible
Just recently, MC Alger booked their place in the Round of 16 of the Algerian Cup, meaning their chase for a treble is promising. A 2-1 win ensured that Mokwena's side kept their cup hopes alive.
Although they are winless in Group C of the CAF Champions League, they are still in position to reach the knockout stage given the number of games ahead.
MC Alger were beaten by Sudan's giants, Al Hilal Omdurman, in the group stage opening game before a 0-0 draw at home against Mokwena's former side, Mamelodi Sundowns.
After the goalless draw against last season's finalists, Mokwena insisted that the dream to advance further in the continental competition is valid.
“This situation is a little bit complicated because of the result and the performance in the first half in Rwanda [against Al Hilal], and not necessarily this performance and this result. So, fortunately, now we take a bit of a break from the Champions League," the 38-year-old argued then.
"We have to try and navigate our way, but if I do not believe that we can come out of this group, then I shouldn't be coaching a big team.
"As the head coach, I've got to give hope; I've got to believe that we can go as far as we can in the Champions League. This is your number one responsibility when you coach a big club like Mouloudia."
Cardoso praises Mokwena
Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to praise Mokwena and his tactics that stopped Masandawana from winning the game.
“We knew that space would be a big fight because both teams have the quality to play inside, and it was also important that we had numbers inside," Cardoso said.
“But for people who like the tactical match, it was a beautiful match. We respect what happened on the pitch in a fantastic ambience. Sometimes it’s difficult to play and manage emotions. I think both teams showed maturity in managing the different moments."
“Fantastic organisation, good pressure on the opponents and not allowing many entries in the box, and we would have loved to take three points, but we'll take one and prepare for the future," the former Esperance head coach added.
After 12 games, MC Alger top Ligue 1 standings with 31 points, eight more points than second-placed USM Alger, who have played 14 games. Mokwena's next opponent are JS Kabylie, a match that has been scheduled to take place on January 1, 2026.