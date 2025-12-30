Targeting Three Trophies! Former Orlando Pirates mentor Rhulani Mokwena's 'well-coached team' praised by ex-Zamalek coach as MC Alger widen gap atop Algerian Ligue 1 standings and boost treble dream

Just recently, MC Alger booked their place in the Round of 16 of the Algerian Cup, meaning their chase for a treble is promising. A 2-1 win ensured that Mokwena's side kept their cup hopes alive.

Although they are winless in Group C of the CAF Champions League, they are still in position to reach the knockout stage given the number of games ahead.

MC Alger were beaten by Sudan's giants, Al Hilal Omdurman, in the group stage opening game before a 0-0 draw at home against Mokwena's former side, Mamelodi Sundowns.

After the goalless draw against last season's finalists, Mokwena insisted that the dream to advance further in the continental competition is valid.

“This situation is a little bit complicated because of the result and the performance in the first half in Rwanda [against Al Hilal], and not necessarily this performance and this result. So, fortunately, now we take a bit of a break from the Champions League," the 38-year-old argued then.

"We have to try and navigate our way, but if I do not believe that we can come out of this group, then I shouldn't be coaching a big team.

"As the head coach, I've got to give hope; I've got to believe that we can go as far as we can in the Champions League. This is your number one responsibility when you coach a big club like Mouloudia."