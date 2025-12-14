Former Orlando Pirates coach remains unbeaten! Rhulani Mokwena edges closer to his first major trophy outside South Africa as MC Alger advance to next round
MC Alger progress to Algerian Cup Round of 16
Rhulani Mokwena’s MC Alger secured their passage into the last‑16 of the Algerian Cup with a hard‑fought 2–1 victory over USM Khenchela, a result that further underlined the growing confidence within the squad. Fresh from a tight win over El Bayadh in the previous round, Mokwena’s men arrived with momentum on their side and carried that energy into another pressure‑laden encounter.
Their intent was clear from the outset. Amine Messoussa broke the deadlock inside the opening six minutes, finishing off a bright attacking move that immediately lifted the home crowd. But any sense of early comfort was short‑lived, as Khenchela responded swiftly through Hamid Djaouchi, who capitalised on a rare defensive lapse to restore parity and inject fresh tension into the tie.
The contest remained finely balanced until just after the interval, when Soufiane Bayazid produced a composed finish in the 49th minute to tilt the match back in MC Alger’s favour. That strike ultimately stood as the decisive moment of the evening, allowing Mokwena’s side to manage the remaining phases of the game and seal their progression to the next round.
Unbeaten record continues for Mokwena
The hard‑earned triumph over USM Khenchela added yet another chapter to what is fast becoming an extraordinary spell for Mokwena, stretching his tally to an impressive 11 consecutive victories across all Algerian competitions.
It’s a run that not only highlights his growing authority within the North African football landscape, but also reinforces the unwavering consistency, tactical discipline and collective resilience that his MC Alger side continues to display with remarkable regularity.
Pressure to deliver
The recent run of positive results will feel especially significant for Mokwena, whose arrival in Algiers came with immediate pressure and towering expectations. From the onset it was clear that MC Alger’s ambitions stretch far beyond domestic dominance - they want a serious push for the CAF Champions League, a trophy that has eluded the club since their lone triumph back in 1976. For a fanbase that has waited nearly half a century, patience is understandably thin.
Last season’s painful quarter‑final exit by Pirates still lingers in the background. That disappointment sharpened the club’s resolve heading into the new campaign, and Mokwena stepped into a dressing room already determined to surpass last year’s achievements, which included lifting the Algerian Ligue 1 title.
The weight on the South African coach’s shoulders is considerable. MC Alger are known for their uncompromising standards and their willingness to make swift coaching changes when expectations aren’t met. In this environment, anything less than a deep continental run, if not the title itself,will be viewed as falling short.
In the current Champions League campaign, MC Alger find themselves third in Group C with a single point from their opening two fixtures. It’s a demanding group featuring Mamelodi Sundowns, Al‑Hilal, and Saint‑Eloi Lupopo, the Congolese side that famously eliminated Pirates. With the stakes rising and the margin for error shrinking, Mokwena’s challenge is only intensifying.
What’s next for Mokwena?
The 38‑year‑old now shifts his focus back to domestic responsibilities, preparing to lead MC Alger into their next Algerian Ligue 1 encounter against MB Rouissat. Mokwena’s men approach the fixture from a position of real authority, perched confidently at the top of the league table with 25 points amassed from their opening nine matches - a start that has not only reinforced their title ambitions but also highlighted the growing maturity and cohesion within the squad.
Their upcoming opponents, whom they face on Thursday, December 18, sit 11th in the standings, a mid‑table placement that doesn’t fully capture their capacity to disrupt rhythm and trouble more established sides when given the opportunity. For MC Alger, the match offers more than just another three points; it presents a valuable chance to strengthen their grip on first place, extend their impressive run of form, and continue building the momentum that has become a defining feature of their campaign under Mokwena’s guidance.