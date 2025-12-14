Former Orlando Pirates coach remains unbeaten! Rhulani Mokwena edges closer to his first major trophy outside South Africa as MC Alger advance to next round

Rhulani Mokwena’s MC Alger secured their passage into the last‑16 of the Algerian Cup with a hard‑fought 2–1 victory over USM Khenchela, a result that further underlined the growing confidence within the squad. Fresh from a tight win over El Bayadh in the previous round, Mokwena’s men arrived with momentum on their side and carried that energy into another pressure‑laden encounter.

Their intent was clear from the outset. Amine Messoussa broke the deadlock inside the opening six minutes, finishing off a bright attacking move that immediately lifted the home crowd. But any sense of early comfort was short‑lived, as Khenchela responded swiftly through Hamid Djaouchi, who capitalised on a rare defensive lapse to restore parity and inject fresh tension into the tie.

The contest remained finely balanced until just after the interval, when Soufiane Bayazid produced a composed finish in the 49th minute to tilt the match back in MC Alger’s favour. That strike ultimately stood as the decisive moment of the evening, allowing Mokwena’s side to manage the remaining phases of the game and seal their progression to the next round.