Rhulani Mokwena reveals 'we are a little bit disappointed' despite MC Alger getting their first CAF Champions League point against Mamelodi Sundowns
Mokwena explains MC Alger's disappointment
MC Alger's head coach, Rhulani Mokwena, has stated that they feel disappointed after being held at home by Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns.
It was a chance for Mokwena's players to fight for their first win in Group C, but they were unable to. On the other hand, the Tshwane giants needed to win and consolidate their position at the top, but in the end, points were shared.
'MC Alger deserved the win'
“I want to thank the players for an incredible effort because even in the second half, the intensity was very, very good. I don't want to talk too much about the tactics because this is the Champions League, and we still have to go to Pretoria and try to win," Mokwena said, as per SABC Sports.
"So, with a lot of humility, we accept the point even though there is a feeling inside of us that we could have won the game," he added.
"It's not necessarily this result; I think after the performance of today, inside we are happy with the performance, but we are a little bit disappointed with only getting one point," the coach explained.
Mokwena confident
Although MC Alger are without a win from two games, Mokwena has maintained the belief that they can still advance to the knockout stage. Against Sundowns, they played without some of their key players.
"But when the draw was done, if you had asked me if we would take 0-0 in the second game against Sundowns in this moment that we are in without Ghezala, Bangoura [Mohammed], only two weeks of training, Khelif [Marwane] returning, one week of training with Zougrana [Mohammed], if you tell me this and you offer me this, I take it and I run home to South Africa, fast," the former Wydad Casablanca coach continued.
“This situation is a little bit complicated because of the result and the performance in the first half in Rwanda, and not necessarily this performance and this result. So, fortunately, now we take a bit of a break from the Champions League."
"We have to try and navigate our way, but if I do not believe that we can come out of this group, then I shouldn't be coaching a big team. As the head coach, I've got to give hope; I've got to believe that we can go as far as we can in the Champions League. This is your number one responsibility when you coach a big club like Mouloudia."
Cardoso hails Mokwena and his tactics
In his assessment, Sundowns' head coach Miguel Cardoso was a bit straightforward and said they were challenged by MC Alger's tactics.
“I think that it was a beautiful match, played by two good teams. I think Sundowns have to be proud of the match that we did,” Cardoso said.
“We had the intention to control the match, and I think we had absolute control of the match. Anyway, good strategy from MC Alger closing the middle with a diamond, the space that we are quite strong on using," he added.
“We knew that space would be a big fight because both teams have the quality to play inside, and it was also important that we had numbers inside."
“But for people who like the tactical match, it was a beautiful match. We respect what happened on the pitch in a fantastic ambience. Sometimes it’s difficult to play and manage emotions. I think both teams showed maturity in managing the different moments."
“Fantastic organisation, good pressure on the opponents and not allowing many entries in the box, and we would have loved to take three points, but we’ll take one and prepare for the future," he concluded.
The goalless draw left MC Alger in the third position with a point, as Saint-Eloi Lupopo, who were defeated by Sundowns earlier, occupy the last position.
The Sudanese giants have a chance to go top should they beat Lupopo on Sunday.