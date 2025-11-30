Rhulani Mokwena reveals 'we are a little bit disappointed' despite MC Alger getting their first CAF Champions League point against Mamelodi Sundowns

Although MC Alger are without a win from two games, Mokwena has maintained the belief that they can still advance to the knockout stage. Against Sundowns, they played without some of their key players.

"But when the draw was done, if you had asked me if we would take 0-0 in the second game against Sundowns in this moment that we are in without Ghezala, Bangoura [Mohammed], only two weeks of training, Khelif [Marwane] returning, one week of training with Zougrana [Mohammed], if you tell me this and you offer me this, I take it and I run home to South Africa, fast," the former Wydad Casablanca coach continued.

“This situation is a little bit complicated because of the result and the performance in the first half in Rwanda, and not necessarily this performance and this result. So, fortunately, now we take a bit of a break from the Champions League."

"We have to try and navigate our way, but if I do not believe that we can come out of this group, then I shouldn't be coaching a big team. As the head coach, I've got to give hope; I've got to believe that we can go as far as we can in the Champions League. This is your number one responsibility when you coach a big club like Mouloudia."