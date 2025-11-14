Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena reveals he considered taking a sabbatical before MC Alger president enticed him back to the pitch

Coach Rhulani Mokwena unceremoniously left Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2022/23 season after reportedly falling out with Flemming Berg, who is the Sporting Director of the team.

The next stop was in Morocco with Wydad Athletic Club, where he lasted for a season, but the environment was not as conducive as he may have wished, explaining his exit, by mutual consent, at the end of the campaign. However, he had already helped the team from the sixth-place finish in the previous edition to the top three, which saw them get back to the CAF inter-club competition and are now in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

While jobless in Mzansi, Mokwena was linked to several teams in the Middle East, Orlando Pirates, who were at the time without a coach following Jose Riveiro's exit to Al Ahly, but he chose MC Alger.

It was an unanticipated move by many, considering the teams that were reportedly chasing him and an opportunity to work with the Soweto giants.