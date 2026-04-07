Talking Tactics: Son Heung-Min isn’t scoring - but here’s how LAFC made him MLS’s most dangerous creator

Son Heung-Min didn't really need to look before passing the ball. He knew exactly where Denis Bouanga was headed. It's the signature scamper from LAFC's winger, a dart into the left channel between the right back and center back. And against Orlando City last weekend, Son needed only the briefest of glances to make sure that Bouanga pulled off his signature move.

And of course he did. In the 20th minute, Son received the ball on the halfway line, mid-stride. Four touches and six seconds later, the ball was in the back of the net. Bouanga careened away in celebration. Son took it all in, watching his strike partner bag the first of three wonderful goals he would bag over the next seven minutes. LAFC were already well in control by that time. By the 28th minute of the game, LAFC were up 4-0. Son had assisted three and played the cross that led to an own goal for the fourth.

This was a different kind of dominance than many had expected from the Korean captain. Son was supposed to come to Los Angeles and function as the cutting edge, the razor-sharp goalscorer who would add a further 20 goals to Bouanga's 15. Sure, assists would be a part of it all. But Son, we were told, was a finisher, not a creator.

That narrative was perhaps a little naive in the first place - his 81 assists at Tottenham would like a word. But few would have guessed that through 10 games in all competitions, Son would have 10 assists and just one goal - with zero scored in MLS action. There are, of course, two ways of looking at this.

The first is that this is a concerning thing. LAFC's best goalscorer isn't scoring goals. That's rational. But the second, and perhaps far more reasonable interpretation, is that LAFC's best goalscorer is also now LAFC's best creator. Son isn't scoring mostly because he's assisting in bunches. This is a player used in a different system, in a new way, asked to do different things, and absolutely thriving.