Surely Kaizer Chiefs bottled it! Mamelodi Sundowns' BIG FISH lauded after impressive displays: 'Even when Teboho Mokoena is not there, you can’t tell'

While with Stellenbosch, Kaizer Chiefs were heavily linked with Jayden Adams, who was by then a key player for Steve Barker's men.

Reports have it that Amakhosi failed to meet the asking price, and as usual, Mamelodi Sundowns jumped on the opportunity to strengthen the midfield department.

The 24-year-old has been Masandawana's main man, anchoring the midfield effectively regardless of the opponent he is facing.