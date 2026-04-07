Surely Kaizer Chiefs bottled it! Mamelodi Sundowns' BIG FISH lauded after impressive displays: 'Even when Teboho Mokoena is not there, you can’t tell'
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How Chiefs missed on Adams
While with Stellenbosch, Kaizer Chiefs were heavily linked with Jayden Adams, who was by then a key player for Steve Barker's men.
Reports have it that Amakhosi failed to meet the asking price, and as usual, Mamelodi Sundowns jumped on the opportunity to strengthen the midfield department.
The 24-year-old has been Masandawana's main man, anchoring the midfield effectively regardless of the opponent he is facing.
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Adams, the 'big fish'
“In Jayden, they got a big fish at Sundowns,” former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye told iDiski TV.
“I need to applaud the boy. I was so critical of him in the first round of the season. But he’s proven me wrong in the second round of the season because he can play defensive midfield, he collects, and he’s not scared.
“Even when [Teboho] Mokoena is not there, you can’t tell. Also, playmaking, attacking the space, and being arrogant, he hardly loses the ball. He plays in pockets. His forward passes are something else," he added.
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Broos' in trouble?
Recently, Adams made a return to the Bafana Bafana team in two international friendly games and is expected to be part of the World Cup squad.
“Well done to Jayden. No coach would bench Jayden Adams; even Hugo Broos, if he doesn’t start him, he’ll have a problem," Khanye concluded.
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The current target
Having won the Premier Soccer League title with Sundowns in his debut season, Adams will surely hope he can help the Brazilians secure the elusive second CAF Champions League crown.