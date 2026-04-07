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Monnapule Saleng and Jayden Adams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Surely Kaizer Chiefs bottled it! Mamelodi Sundowns' BIG FISH lauded after impressive displays: 'Even when Teboho Mokoena is not there, you can’t tell'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup
J. Adams

The Glamour Boys have initially missed out on some top players who ended up joining their rivals in the South African Premier Soccer League. One has risen to the highest level, playing in the CAF Champions League, and is set to make the Bafana Bafana squad that will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the next two months.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    How Chiefs missed on Adams

    While with Stellenbosch, Kaizer Chiefs were heavily linked with Jayden Adams, who was by then a key player for Steve Barker's men.

    Reports have it that Amakhosi failed to meet the asking price, and as usual, Mamelodi Sundowns jumped on the opportunity to strengthen the midfield department.

    The 24-year-old has been Masandawana's main man, anchoring the midfield effectively regardless of the opponent he is facing.

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  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Adams, the 'big fish'

    “In Jayden, they got a big fish at Sundowns,” former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye told iDiski TV.

    “I need to applaud the boy. I was so critical of him in the first round of the season. But he’s proven me wrong in the second round of the season because he can play defensive midfield, he collects, and he’s not scared.

    “Even when [Teboho] Mokoena is not there, you can’t tell. Also, playmaking, attacking the space, and being arrogant, he hardly loses the ball. He plays in pockets. His forward passes are something else," he added.

  • Jayden Adams, Bafana Bafana, 2026Backpage

    Broos' in trouble?

    Recently, Adams made a return to the Bafana Bafana team in two international friendly games and is expected to be part of the World Cup squad.

    “Well done to Jayden. No coach would bench Jayden Adams; even Hugo Broos, if he doesn’t start him, he’ll have a problem," Khanye concluded.

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  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    The current target

    Having won the Premier Soccer League title with Sundowns in his debut season, Adams will surely hope he can help the Brazilians secure the elusive second CAF Champions League crown.