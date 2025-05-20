SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League trip to Polokwane for a date with Matsatsantsa on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Orlando Pirates continue life without Jose Riveiro when they visit SuperSport United for a clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Buccaneers' remaining three league games are dead rubbers as they are already guaranteed to finish second on the table after Mamelodi Sundowns claimed the 2024-25 PSL title.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.