Sorry, Orlando Pirates! But Mamelodi Sundowns have already secured the Premier Soccer League title

They say it’s never over until the final whistle, but things don’t look in the Buccaneers’ favour as their search for a league title continues.

We tried. We really did. We stared at the fixture list like it held the secrets of the universe. We ran the permutations, double-checked the goal differences and even imagined dramatic last-minute goals and epic collapses.

The Ghost prayed to the football gods for just a little sprinkle of chaos. Anything to keep the Premier Soccer League title race alive. But after all that effort, the conclusion is as cold and clinical as a Teboho Mokoena pass through midfield; this league title belongs to Mamelodi Sundowns. End of story.

Even Orlando Pirates’ most loyal, die-hard fans might have to admit that the champagne is already chilling in Chloorkop and the yellow ribbons are halfway tied around the trophy. Sure, there’s still a faint mathematical possibility that something wild could happen, but let’s be honest, this one’s as good as done.

Here, GOAL looks at how the dream died and why the Sea Robbers’ title ambitions should be tossed in the same basket as ‘how to overtake a Ferrari on a donkey cart’, technically possible, but only in a parallel universe with different physics.

