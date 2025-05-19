EXPLAINED: How Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and other PSL teams can beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the league trophy in 2025/26 season

A step-by-step guide to overthrowing the Chloorkop-based perennial league champions as they celebrate their eighth title in a row.

As we watched Sundowns players, coaches, executives and fans cavorting around in a spray of champagne and pyrotechnics at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, the thoughts of 15 other PSL clubs turned to how to stop this happening for the ninth time in a row next season.

How do we topple this mighty football empire that has turned the PSL into a Farmer’s League like France or Scotland, or Germany, where one team wins the title for years, or even decades at a time?

As the PSL’s best minds start sitting down to plan their club’s assault on the league next season, GOAL has a few words of advice for wannabe PSL title winners.