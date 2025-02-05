SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League clash with Matsatsantsa on Wednesday.

PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns resume their title march with a Tshwane Derby confrontation against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Enjoying a six-point lead at the top of the PSL table, at stake for Masandawana is maintaining their advantage while their opponents are trying to get into the top eight.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

