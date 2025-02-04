After an electrifying Soweto Derby over the past weekend, the spotlight shifts to the nation’s capital for the much-anticipated Tshwane Derby.

SuperSport United are gearing up to host their fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in a showdown that could carry significant implications for the Premier Soccer League title race on Wednesday, 5 January.

Sundowns, as the reigning juggernauts of South African football, remain the team to beat, boasting an impressive track record. However, Gavin Hunt's resilient SuperSport side have a history of unsettling their powerful neighbours, as evidenced by their gritty 1-1 draw when these two sides last met in March 2024.

With Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs eagerly watching for a Sundowns stumble, here GOAL takes a deep dive into what is expected to be a high-stakes, action-packed derby.

