Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns and Gavin Hunt of SuperSport United 16-9GOAL GFX
Leila Kingsley

The Soweto Derby showdown all done and dusted, now all eyes turn to the Tshwane Derby for another high-stakes battle of South Africa’s football giants

Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCG. HuntC. SaileOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

After an electrifying Soweto Derby over the past weekend, the spotlight shifts to the nation’s capital for the much-anticipated Tshwane Derby.

SuperSport United are gearing up to host their fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in a showdown that could carry significant implications for the Premier Soccer League title race on Wednesday, 5 January. 

Sundowns, as the reigning juggernauts of South African football, remain the team to beat, boasting an impressive track record. However, Gavin Hunt's resilient SuperSport side have a history of unsettling their powerful neighbours, as evidenced by their gritty 1-1 draw when these two sides last met in March 2024. 

With Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs eagerly watching for a Sundowns stumble, here GOAL takes a deep dive into what is expected to be a high-stakes, action-packed derby.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

Next Match