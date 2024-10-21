'Sundowns are lucky they get smaller teams in Carling Knockout! Kaizer Chiefs will not win any trophy & Nabi will speak all South African languages' - Fans

Fans have their say after the Glamour Boys were paired with Masandawana in a domestic Cup assignment.

Kaizer Chiefs will have to get past Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout after being paired together in the quarter-final.

Masandawana beat Golden Arrows 5-0 in the Round of 16 as Amakhosi claimed a healthy 4-0 win over SuperSport United.

The two teams recently met in the Premier Soccer League where the defending champions controversially emerged 2-1 victors.

A section of the fans believe Chiefs will advance, but others feel the Brazilians are stronger. Have a look at what GOAL readers stated.