Kaizer Chiefs, Zakhele Siwela, Mamelodi Sundowns & Jose Riveiro! The biggest winners & losers from the Carling Knockout

GOAL brings you the biggest winners and losers from the Carling Knockout Last-16 matches which took place this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns both won their games, while Orlando Pirates were the big losers.

The Soweto giants were defeated by lowly Magesi in what was perhaps the biggest shock of the round.

Bucs found themselves trailing 3-0 in the second half and had to fight back in the second as they tried to fight back.

Jose Riveiro’s men, though, could not claw their way back into the clash despite throwing everything but the kitchen sink.

Their rivals, Chiefs, on the other hand, cruised to a 4-0 win over Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United.

This was after Manqoba Mngqithi’s Sundowns had breezed past a hapless Golden Arrows 5-0 in their encounter.

The likes of Polokwane City, TS Galaxy, Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants also ensured passage to the next round.

Here. GOAL shines the spotlight on all the winners and losers from the weekend’s Carling Knockout Cup action.