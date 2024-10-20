Time for Revenge? Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs drawn against Manqoba Mngqithi's in-form Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarter-final

BackpageClifton MabasaTime for Revenge? Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs drawn against Manqoba Mngqithi's in-form Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarter-finalPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town City FCMagesi FCMarumo GallantsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMThe quarter-final draw was conducted on Sunday and the two Gauteng giants could not avoid each other.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPSL confirmed Carling Knockout Round of Eight drawChiefs & Sundowns will play against each otherDefending champs to face TS GalaxyFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below