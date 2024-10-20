Ranga Chivaviro and Marcelo Allende, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Time for Revenge? Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs drawn against Manqoba Mngqithi's in-form Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarter-final

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town City FCMagesi FCMarumo GallantsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AM

The quarter-final draw was conducted on Sunday and the two Gauteng giants could not avoid each other.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • PSL confirmed Carling Knockout Round of Eight draw
  • Chiefs & Sundowns will play against each other
  • Defending champs to face TS Galaxy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below