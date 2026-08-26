Sunderland make move for Jack Grealish as Man City consider loan exit for £100m star

According to The Athletic, Sunderland have registered their interest in Grealish, submitting an ambitious loan offer to Manchester City for the 30-year-old winger. The proposal from the Stadium of Light hierarchy includes a structure where City would continue to cover a significant portion of Grealish's substantial weekly salary. Furthermore, the deal reportedly contains a clause that would allow the North East club to make the move permanent next summer, coinciding with the expiration of his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The move represents a significant shift in Grealish's career trajectory as he seeks regular first-team football following a difficult period. The former Aston Villa captain spent the entirety of last season on loan at Everton, where he registered two goals and six assists in 22 appearances under David Moyes before a stress fracture in his foot in January prematurely ended his campaign. Everton held an option to sign the England international permanently for a fee in the region of £50m, but the Toffees ultimately decided against triggering the deal.