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'Hope I'm not that stupid!' - Cristian Romero blasts Gary Neville for 'worst centre-back pairing' comment as he revels in Argentina's World Cup win over England
Romero fires back at Neville
The former Manchester United defender had been highly critical of the Argentine defensive duo, but Romero was quick to settle the score once the final whistle blew in Atlanta.
"The only thing that I hope for is that when I retire, I am not that stupid. Hopefully I won't criticise a player or anyone," Romero told DSports when he was asked about Neville's punditry comments. "Because at the end of the day, we are doing our best for our national team. Sometimes it goes right for us, sometimes badly, but we are just happy to be in a World Cup final again."
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The 'best worst' pairing
Neville had stirred the pot on the Overlap Podcast by questioning the reliability of the Romero-Martinez partnership. He previously claimed: "They seem to give a goal away between them every single game. But you watch them, they are scoring goals, heading the ball, they're literally everywhere - it's incredible. I call them the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world. Because they absolutely at times can be unbelievable, but the next, it's the sublime to the ridiculous."
Martinez also refused to stay silent, backing his teammate's stance on the constant media scrutiny they face back in the Premier League. "We're used to people always talking about us. It seems like they like doing it, and we respond on the pitch, that's it, always with respect," the Manchester United defender explained as the world champions celebrated another historic milestone.
Scaloni moved by defiant spirit
That siege mentality was backed by manager Lionel Scaloni, who was visibly emotional after watching his side overcome a second-half Anthony Gordon goal to win via strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. The head coach dismissed any claims of arrogance, instead pointing to a unique bond within the squad that allows them to thrive when their backs are against the wall.
"My voice is breaking because this is a demonstration of so many things: team spirit, brotherhood, never giving up, fighting until the very end. After this, we're going to win the final, but what more does this team have to do? They have moved me deeply. I don't have much more to say; it's all thanks to them," Scaloni said during his post-match press conference.
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History beckons in New York
Argentina's victory sets up a mouth-watering final against Spain as they look to defend their crown and secure a fourth World Cup star. Romero's fiery attitude was on full display throughout the semi-final, as he was seen celebrating in the face of Jordan Pickford and later staring down Jude Bellingham at full-time, embodying the fighting spirit Scaloni praised.
"I think we are making history, for us it is something really huge, and we feel the significance of this shirt like no-one else," Romero concluded. The Albiceleste will now travel to New Jersey for Sunday's showpiece, while a dejected England must prepare for a third-place play-off against France following their latest heartbreak on the world stage.
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