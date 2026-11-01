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Stunning surprise: will Al-Hilal snatch Joao Felix?

J. Felix
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

A major crisis haunts Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia!

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Joao Felix, the Portuguese playmaker pulling the strings at Al-Nassr, has been linked with a move to Al-Hilal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Felix arrived at Al-Nassr in the summer of 2025 from Chelsea. He hit the ground running, producing a string of impressive displays and firing his side to the Roshn League title last season.

The Portuguese magician also walked away with the award for best player in the Roshn League. Now his name is being linked with an exit once his contract expires next June, with the free period opening up in January 2027.

  • Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Hilal in the picture!

    It started on Turki Al-Ajamah's programme "Al-Mansa", broadcast on the "Thmanyah" network, when the famous presenter asked former Al-Hilal chief executive Tarek Al-Tuwaijri about his tweets over a possible move for Joao Felix to "the Boss".

    Read also..

    Al-Tuwaijri's reply was clear: "I hope first and foremost that Felix does not leave the Roshn League, and if Al-Hilal can sign him, that would be good, and the same applies to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli."

    Al-Ajamah sensed his guest knew more than he was letting on. That hunch lit the exchange, with talk swirling over just how hard it will be to renew Felix's contract.

    Read also.. Unprecedented goals.. Matchday 12 writes an unprecedented historic figure!

  • What has Félix offered with Al-Nassr?

    Félix has racked up remarkable numbers at Al-Nassr, featuring in 60 matches across domestic and continental competitions and chalking up 58 goal contributions.

    The Portuguese magician has scored 31 goals and laid on 27 assists. In his latest outing, he set up four goals against Al-Khaleej.

    No Al-Nassr player had ever provided four assists in a single match before. It's a first in the club's history.

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Next matches
PAT

PAT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

HIL

HIL

AFC Champions League Elite

03 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA