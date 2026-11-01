Joao Felix, the Portuguese playmaker pulling the strings at Al-Nassr, has been linked with a move to Al-Hilal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Felix arrived at Al-Nassr in the summer of 2025 from Chelsea. He hit the ground running, producing a string of impressive displays and firing his side to the Roshn League title last season.

The Portuguese magician also walked away with the award for best player in the Roshn League. Now his name is being linked with an exit once his contract expires next June, with the free period opening up in January 2027.