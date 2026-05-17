'Still huge problems' - Roy Keane reveals Michael Carrick 'doubts' ahead of permanent Man Utd manager promotion

Speaking on Sky Sports following Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Keane delivered a blunt assessment of the challenges facing Carrick. While the interim boss has successfully guided the club to Champions League qualification, Keane believes the real work is only just beginning.

“Yeah, he’s been in the driving seat the last few months,” Keane said when asked if Carrick deserves the permanent post. “I’m guessing the remit for him was to get in the Champions League, they’ve done that but there’s still huge problems ahead. Was he still the best option out there? We obviously don’t know what other managers they spoke to. But the fact he was winning football matches… but still huge problems at United. Huge problems.”



