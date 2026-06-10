Steven Pienaar makes bold Bafana Bafana prediction for World Cup opener against Mexico - 'I really think we will win 2-0'

The eyes of the footballing world will be fixed on Mexico City this Thursday as the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially gets underway.

In a mirroring of the 2010 tournament, South Africa and Mexico will once again face off in the opening fixture, though this time the roles of host and visitor are reversed.

The kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 pm at the iconic Estadio Azteca, a venue renowned for its altitude and fervent home atmosphere.

While the host nation enters the contest as heavy favourites, Steven Pienaar is adamant that the current crop of Bafana Bafana stars is capable of going one better than his generation did on home soil.











