Steven Pienaar makes bold Bafana Bafana prediction for World Cup opener against Mexico - 'I really think we will win 2-0'
A repeat of the 2010 curtain-raiser
The eyes of the footballing world will be fixed on Mexico City this Thursday as the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially gets underway.
In a mirroring of the 2010 tournament, South Africa and Mexico will once again face off in the opening fixture, though this time the roles of host and visitor are reversed.
The kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 pm at the iconic Estadio Azteca, a venue renowned for its altitude and fervent home atmosphere.
While the host nation enters the contest as heavy favourites, Steven Pienaar is adamant that the current crop of Bafana Bafana stars is capable of going one better than his generation did on home soil.
- AFP
Confidence in the current Bafana squad
Speaking ahead of the clash, Pienaar did not hold back with his assessment of the two squads.
He expressed immense confidence in the tactical setup and individual quality within Hugo Broos' camp.
“I might get shot in the head if I say this, but I’ll say it, it’s gonna be 2-0 for Bafana Bafana,” said Pienaar as per iDiski Times.
“And I think this team [SA] is much better than the team we had.”
'We will win 2-0'
According to the 44-year-old Bafana legend, Mexico no longer carries the same aura they once did on the global stage, with confidence quietly rising in the South African camp ahead of the showdown.
"And if I look at the Mexican team, they’re not as good as the team from 2010.
"So, I really think we will win 2-0.”
Legends return to the pitch
While the current Bafana squad prepares for the main event, Pienaar and several of his former international teammates have already had a taste of the action in Mexico.
The veterans took part in a friendly match against a side of El Tri legends, though the result did not go their way as they suffered a 5-2 defeat.
Despite the loss, Pienaar was quick to point out that the primary goal of the trip was to build excitement and show support for the national team.
When asked about the legends match and the physical toll of returning to the pitch, Pienaar admitted it was a challenge.
“It was tough but a great experience with the guys just to go out there again, to get the legs going,” he explained.
“At the end of the day, we’re here to support Bafana Bafana and Mexico as a country. It’s been amazing.”