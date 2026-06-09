Steve Komphela warns Mamelodi Sundowns after their CAF Champions League triumph: 'There is danger in success'

By overcoming Moroccan giants AS FAR over two legs, the Brazilians were finally crowned African champions for the second time, etching their names into the history books as the first South African team to secure its second Champions League title.

The triumph effectively ended a decade-long drought for the continent's biggest prize, easing the immense pressure that had mounted on the club since their initial 2016 success.

However, Steve Komphela is wary of the aftermath of such high-level achievement and opened up on what he calls the 'dark side' of success.

He noted that while the victory is historic, it opens the door to internal threats that could derail the club's long-term dominance if not managed with an iron fist.