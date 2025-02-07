Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' Premier Soccer League fixture against Stellies on Friday.

Kaizer Chiefs are aiming at getting a win when they play Stellenbosch at the Athlone Stadium in the top-tier assignment.

The Glamour Boys lost against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby by a solitary goal before drawing 2-2 with AmaZulu on Tuesday.

Stellies have been doing quite well in the ongoing campaign. They are in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final and are still determined to finish inside the top positions by the end of the season.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellies and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.