The Soweto giants travel to Cape Town as they seek to recover from failing to win in their last two matches.

Kaizer Chiefs visit Stellenbosch for a Premier Soccer League match at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

The Soweto giants failed to win their last two league games and are looking to recover against Stellenbosch who have not tasted defeat in their last three games in all competitions.

GOAL predicts how Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi could select his starting lineup against the Cape Winelands side.