After two days of intense talks, Inter and Tottenham have reached an agreement over Djed Spence's move to the Nerazzurri and, if all goes to plan, he will become the first major reinforcement out wide Cristian Chivu asked the club for. The deal was finalised this afternoon, Wednesday 12 August, as a permanent transfer, with the England international ready to sign a five-year contract. Here are the details.
Translated by
Spence to Inter, done deal: all the figures, from fee to wages
Deal worth more than €30 million
Inter and Tottenham have steadily narrowed the gap over the last few days. At the start of the transfer window, when Spence was starring for England at the World Cup, Spurs wanted €45 million. They have now cut that by more than €10 million. Fabrizio Romano reports the clubs have agreed a deal for a fixed fee of €31.5 million, with bonuses taking it to €34/35 million.
Spence’s contract
Inter, meanwhile, had already reached an agreement with Spnece some time ago on a five-year contract running until 30 June 2031, with a fixed salary of no more than €3 million.
Goodbye, Luis Henrique?
Andy Diouf's presence on the right after Chivu adapted him there, along with Spence's arrival, will now only sharpen the focus on Brazilian Luis Henrique. Inter have an offer from Roma on the table for him, but have not yet opened the door to a sale. Dropping to third choice in his position could push him towards the exit for good.
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