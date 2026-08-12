Inter have signed Djed Spence from Tottenham for a fixed fee of €31.5 million, with bonuses set to take the total to €34/35 million.La Gazzetta dello Sport looks back at Spence's career and how his transfer fee has evolved since Genoa signed him in 2024.
Back in January 2024, the wing-back became the first Englishman in 103 years in the history of Italy's most British club, now 105. In what the newspaper describes as a transfer domino effect, it also involved Cambiaso, Dragusin, Juventus, Genoa and Tottenham.