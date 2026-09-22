Getty Images Sport
Spain secure World Cup-winning boss Luis de la Fuente to massive long-term contract extension
Spanish FA rewards historic success with unprecedented deal
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has taken the unprecedented step of securing De la Fuente’s future for the next six years, rewarding the veteran coach for his historic success on the international stage. Following a meeting at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, the governing body confirmed that the 65-year-old has agreed to a contract that will run until 2032.
This extension effectively makes De la Fuente the face of Spanish football for the foreseeable future, covering a span that includes a home World Cup in 2030, which Spain will co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the RFEF released a statement confirming the scope of the new agreement. The federation noted: "Luis de la Fuente will extend his contract through the next two European Championships, in 2028 and 2032, as well as the 2030 World Cup."
- Getty Images Sport
Building a legacy through internal stability
De la Fuente’s rise to the top of the Spanish game is a testament to the federation's long-term planning, as he spent a full decade working within the youth ranks before taking the senior reins. His intimate knowledge of the development system has allowed for a seamless transition of young talent into the first team, a philosophy that has now been rewarded with this bumper new deal. De la Fuentes' new terms reflect his status as the most successful coach in the history of the Spanish national team, having won every major trophy available to him during his tenure so far.
Rafael Louzan, the chair of the Spanish FA’s board of directors, spoke glowingly about the coach's contribution and the reasoning behind such a significant commitment. During the announcement, Louzan explained the federation's desire for a long-term vision, stating: "We're talking about the most successful head coach in the history of the national team, and after fourteen years with us, this is something Luis de la Fuente deserves, a long-term future at the RFEF."
Eyes on the 2030 home World Cup
One of the primary motivations for this extension is the 2030 World Cup. Having De la Fuente at the helm provides the federation with a proven winner to navigate the pressure of a home tournament. The RFEF is determined to maintain the momentum generated by their recent World Cup victory, and ensuring the "mastermind" behind that success remains in place was considered a top priority for the board. The new deal effectively covers every major international window for the foreseeable future.
The stability provided by this contract also allows the technical staff to plan for the gradual integration of the next generation of stars who are currently emerging from the Under-21 side. By locking down De la Fuente until 2032, Spain has effectively removed any speculation regarding his future, allowing the squad to focus entirely on their upcoming competitive fixtures.
- AFP
Immediate challenges in the Nations League
Despite the celebrations surrounding his new contract, De la Fuente will quickly turn his attention back to the pitch as Spain prepares for a busy international break. The world champions are set to travel to London to face England on September 26, marking their first appearance since their historic World Cup victory earlier this summer. This high-profile friendly will serve as a prelude to their return to competitive action, as they begin the defense of their Nations League crown.
The fixture list remains demanding as the team then travels to Oviedo to play the Czech Republic on October 3, before concluding the current international window with a difficult trip to face Croatia on their own turf.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting