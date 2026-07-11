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'We beat them twice!' - Spain 'not afraid' of France as Lamine Yamal dismisses criticism over World Cup goal record ahead of semi-final showdown
Spain turn focus to France after Belgium win
Spain booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 16 years by beating Belgium 2-1 in the last eight. Goals from Mikel Merino and Fabian Ruiz sealed the victory, while Yamal was named Player of the Match.
The Barcelona star immediately turned his attention to the semi-final against Didier Deschamps' France. Although Les Bleus are among the tournament favourites, Yamal said La Roja have every reason to be confident after winning the previous two meetings between the sides.
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Yamal insists Spain have no fear
Speaking after the victory over Belgium, Yamal made it clear Spain have arrived at the tournament to compete on the biggest stage. The winger also pointed to Spain's recent record against France as a reason for confidence.
"We came to the semifinals for this, to play these matches and win them," he said, as quoted by Cope. "Now, it's time to rest and think about the match against France. The last two times we played France, we beat them. We're not afraid."
Yamal added: "There are two options: either they reach three consecutive World Cup finals, or we beat them three times. I don't know what might happen, but we're not afraid."
Team success comes before individual numbers
Yamal dismissed criticism of his lack of goals during the tournament, stressing that his contribution extends beyond finding the net. The 18-year-old also pointed to Spain's successful Euro 2024 campaign as evidence that goals are not the only measure of his impact.
"If we win the World Cup, I think nobody will remember how many goals I scored or how many I didn't," Yamal insists. "If we win, we'll all be happy, that's all I want.
"I know that with my movement I draw a lot of opponents away; I can create space for a teammate. Anything I can do to help, even if I don't touch the ball in a play, will be a positive. I think everyone's obsessed with scoring goals, and we won the European Championship with me scoring a single goal."
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Semi-final test awaits
Spain now prepare for a World Cup semi-final against France with a place in the final at stake. Yamal and his team will look to extend their winning run against Les Bleus and back up their confidence by reaching the tournament's showpiece.
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