Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Explore Betting on GOAL
Portugal v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'We beat them twice!' - Spain 'not afraid' of France as Lamine Yamal dismisses criticism over World Cup goal record ahead of semi-final showdown

L. Yamal
Spain
World Cup
France vs Spain
France

Lamine Yamal says Spain have nothing to fear ahead of their World Cup semi-final against France after reminding Les Bleus of La Roja's recent record in the fixture. The teenage winger also brushed aside criticism of his goalscoring record, insisting team success matters far more than individual numbers.

  • Spain turn focus to France after Belgium win

    Spain booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 16 years by beating Belgium 2-1 in the last eight. Goals from Mikel Merino and Fabian Ruiz sealed the victory, while Yamal was named Player of the Match.

    The Barcelona star immediately turned his attention to the semi-final against Didier Deschamps' France. Although Les Bleus are among the tournament favourites, Yamal said La Roja have every reason to be confident after winning the previous two meetings between the sides.

    • Advertisement
  • Portugal v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Yamal insists Spain have no fear

    Speaking after the victory over Belgium, Yamal made it clear Spain have arrived at the tournament to compete on the biggest stage. The winger also pointed to Spain's recent record against France as a reason for confidence.

    "We came to the semifinals for this, to play these matches and win them," he said, as quoted by Cope. "Now, it's time to rest and think about the match against France. The last two times we played France, we beat them. We're not afraid."

    Yamal added: "There are two options: either they reach three consecutive World Cup finals, or we beat them three times. I don't know what might happen, but we're not afraid."

  • Team success comes before individual numbers

    Yamal dismissed criticism of his lack of goals during the tournament, stressing that his contribution extends beyond finding the net. The 18-year-old also pointed to Spain's successful Euro 2024 campaign as evidence that goals are not the only measure of his impact.

    "If we win the World Cup, I think nobody will remember how many goals I scored or how many I didn't," Yamal insists. "If we win, we'll all be happy, that's all I want.

    "I know that with my movement I draw a lot of opponents away; I can create space for a teammate. Anything I can do to help, even if I don't touch the ball in a play, will be a positive. I think everyone's obsessed with scoring goals, and we won the European Championship with me scoring a single goal."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH93-POR-ESPAFP

    Semi-final test awaits

    Spain now prepare for a World Cup semi-final against France with a place in the final at stake. Yamal and his team will look to extend their winning run against Les Bleus and back up their confidence by reaching the tournament's showpiece.

World Cup
France crest
France
FRA
Spain crest
Spain
ESP