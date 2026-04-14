Spain's dramatic fall from grace - before the remarkable resurrection of La Roja's World Cup hopes

April 29, 2023, is a date Spaniards will not forget, as it was that day when Xavi, one of the symbols of Spain’s golden era and at that time coach of Barcelona, handed Yamal his professional debut.

The teenager's playing style recalled that of Lionel Messi, as Yamal faced down defenders without fear and seemed to carry the ball as if it were glued to his left foot. A generational talent of that calibre is rarely seen, and both Barcelona and Spain felt fortunate to have him in dark times.

A little more than a year after his professional debut, Yamal was a key player for Spain as they restored themselves to their former glory at Euro 2024, where they defeated England in the final. A new jewel moulded at La Masia was leading an exciting new crop of players including Nico Williams, Unai Simon, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri, Gavi, and Marc Cucurella.

Is it right to put the pressure of an entire country at the magical feet of a young man who has not yet turned 20? Probably not, but Yamal, with his incredible performances on the pitch, has shown that he can handle it - and much more.

Although it’s too early to make the comparison, such a young player carrying an entire nation on their shoulders is not something we’ve seen since a 17-year-old Pele helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup.

Yamal undoubtedly has the talent required to take the World Cup by storm, and has demonstrated that he can produce on big stages, too. But to become a world champion, you need something more.

Does Yamal possess the leadership qualities that Spain need? If not, can any of his team-mates take on that role for him? Although this new generation has plenty of quality and is one of the best national teams on the planet, it is not comparable to that of 2010.