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‘I would prefer that he didn’t play’ - Spain hoping to avoid Cristiano Ronaldo but accept that GOAT test awaits when facing Portugal in World Cup last-16
The ultimate respect for a legend
De la Fuente has expressed his immense admiration for Portugal captain Ronaldo, while simultaneously hoping the legendary forward doesn't feature in their knockout showdown. Speaking ahead of the game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Spain boss highlighted the danger the Al-Nassr star still poses at the highest level.
"I admire Cristiano and people like him, with character and ambition. An example for everyone," De la Fuente told reporters. "With the talent and class he has, he can decide a game at any moment. I would prefer that he didn't play, but I believe he will play and we will enjoy one of the best players in history and we will try to be superior to him and to them."
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Addressing the Ronaldo narrative
Despite his age, Ronaldo remains the focal point of Portugal's attack and a source of constant debate among fans and pundits. While some have questioned if his presence slows down Roberto Martinez's side, members of the Spanish camp refuse to buy into such theories. Barcelona starlet Gavi is among those who believes the Portuguese veteran remains a threat regardless of the outside noise.
De la Fuente echoed this sentiment, warning that his side cannot switch off for a second if they want to reach the quarter-finals. "With Cristiano, you can never be complacent," he argued. "You can't give these kinds of brilliant footballers any slack off, but I have confidence in our defenders. We'll see who has more power in this battle; I believe we'll control all these situations."
One last dance for Ronaldo
Adding a layer of emotional weight to the fixture is the knowledge that this tournament represents the end of an era for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon. The 41-year-old has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, making every knockout match a potential final curtain call.
The Portugal captain has been defiant regarding his role, stating: "Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role in this national team. I'll finish when I want to, not when you want me to." For Spain, the task is to ignore the spectacle of Ronaldo's last dance and focus on the immediate hurdle in front of them.
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A final with no room for error
De la Fuente was quick to remind his players that the luxury of group-stage experimentation is over, and the time for peak performance has arrived as they look to build on their form following the round of 32 win against Austria. "It's not just another matchday, tomorrow is a final and it could be the last game," the Spanish coach stressed. "It's a tournament where you progress stage by stage, but the stakes are immediate. We have room to improve and we want to be a little better in the next game."
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