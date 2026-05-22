Tonda Eckert authorised Southampton spying operation as EFL condemns 'deplorable' treatment of junior staff members

One of the strongest criticisms in the report centred on the treatment of intern William Salt, who was caught filming a Middlesbrough training session. The commission stated junior staff members were pressured into carrying out activities they believed were morally wrong.

The written findings stated: "The observations were authorised at a senior level and the task was delegated to the intern in relation to the MFC and OU incident. He declined to be involved in the IT incident. The output of the observations fed into analysis conducted by the team, it was discussed with Mr Eckert and others and it was sought as to inform strategy for the match.

"Mr Eckert accepted that he had specifically authorised the observations to obtain information about formation (in the OU incident) and the about the availability of a key player (in the MFC incident). Such information could only be sought in order to factor it into strategy. It is inherent in having information which your opponent would wish to keep private that you have a sporting advantage.

"Junior members of staff were put under pressure to carry out activities they felt were, at the least, morally wrong. Such staff were in a vulnerable position without job security."