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FA investigates Southampton for spying on three Championship clubs after EFL kicks Saints out of promotion play-off final against Hull
Southampton face fresh scrutiny after EFL sanctions
Southampton are under further investigation after the FA confirmed it had opened its own inquiry into the Championship ‘spygate’ scandal. The move follows the club’s admission that it observed the training sessions of three opponents within the prohibited 72-hour period before matches.
The EFL had already imposed major sanctions on the Saints. Southampton were removed from the Championship play-offs and lost their place in the final, with Middlesbrough reinstated to face Hull City at Wembley after originally being eliminated in the semi-finals. The club has also been handed a four-point deduction for next season. Southampton appealed against the punishment, describing the sanctions as “disproportionate”, but the appeal was dismissed on Wednesday evening.
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FA waiting to assess evidence before further action
As per BBC, an FA spokesperson said on Thursday that the governing body “won't comment further until we have assessed the evidence”. The FA’s disciplinary process is expected to examine whether individuals within Southampton breached wider football regulations. The governing body will reportedly review the full findings and documentation from the EFL’s independent disciplinary commission before deciding whether further sanctions or suspensions are necessary.
The controversy began after a Southampton first-team analyst intern was allegedly caught filming a Middlesbrough training session before the first leg of the play-off semi-final. Middlesbrough then lodged a formal complaint with the EFL, which later uncovered similar incidents involving Oxford United and Ipswich Town.
EFL delivers unprecedented punishment
Southampton were found to have breached Regulation 3.4, which requires clubs to act with “utmost good faith” towards one another, as well as Regulation 127, which bans the observation of opposition training sessions within three days of a fixture.
The severity of the punishment has sent shockwaves through English football. Expulsion from the play-offs and a future points deduction represent one of the most significant disciplinary responses seen in the Championship in recent years. The fallout is also affecting the dressing room. Players are now facing substantial financial losses after missing out on a potential Premier League promotion, including bonuses and increased wages linked to top-flight football.
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Southampton await further disciplinary outcome
The Saints must now wait for the outcome of the FA’s investigation, with the possibility of further action against individuals involved in the scandal. The club will also begin next season in the Championship with a four-point deficit after failing to overturn the EFL ruling.
Meanwhile, several members of the squad have reportedly contacted the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to explore potential legal and financial options following the collapse of the club’s promotion bid.