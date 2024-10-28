'South Africans did not want Gaston Sirino in Bafana Bafana while he was still playing for Mamelodi Sundowns! Now he is needed because he plays for Kaizer Chiefs? We have Mofokeng & Vilakazi, we don't need him' - Fans

Hugo Broos will soon announce his preliminary squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and SuperSport United mentor Gavin Hunt have backed the idea of adding Gaston Sirino to the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Uruguayan footballer is eligible to represent the South Africa national football team. Since joining Amakhosi, plenty of fans have also been calling for his inclusion in Broos' team.

However, there is a section of local soccer lovers who are against that idea.

Here, GOAL looks at what the fans had to say about the Sirino and Bafana debate.

