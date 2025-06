GOAL gives you all the details of the highly anticipated international friendly between Bafana Bafana and Taifa Stars.

South Africa continue their preparations for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a game against Tanzania.

The international friendly will give coach Hugo Broos a chance to have a look at some fringe players who haven't been given an opportunity in the past.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the clash between South Africa and Tanzania, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.