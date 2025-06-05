Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Oswin Appollis all set for big roles ahead in Bafana Bafana's ties against Tanzania & Mozambique - Hugo Broos' tactics to be tested without Mamelodi Sundowns stars!

GOAL goes through Hugo Broos' new look Bafana Bafana outfit that will take on Tanzania and Mozambique in crunch friendlies. What to expect?

Bafana Bafana are gearing up for back-to-back international friendlies as they take on Mozambique and Tanzania, with the first clash set for this Friday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. While these may be classified as friendlies, there’s nothing casual about the stakes, not when the national team is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. South Africa head coach Hugo Broos is fielding a refreshed, experimental squad that blends familiar faces with fringe players eager to make a lasting impression.

With Mamelodi Sundowns’ stars unavailable due to their Club World Cup commitments, Broos has had to look beyond his usual core — and that may be a blessing in disguise. It’s a rare window for emerging talent to stake a claim in the national setup, and for Broos to fine-tune his tactical options ahead of bigger challenges. In this piece, GOAL unpacks what to expect from this new-look Bafana side and who might seize their moment on the international stage.

