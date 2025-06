Broos' South Africa are back in action for the first time since March as they seek to stay active ahead of resuming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana host Tanzania in an international friendly match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Coach Hugo Broos has called up a number of players who could make their national team debuts as he seeks to introduce new blood to continue strengthening his side.

GOAL predicts how Broos could pick his starting line-up for this match and see how Bafana fare without Mamelodi Sundowns players.