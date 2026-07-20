Sources: No communication between Tottenham and Lucas Bergvall as Spurs reject £46m Newcastle transfer offer

Earlier this summer, Bergvall informed Tottenham’s leadership that he was concerned about his opportunities in the club’s midfield. The Sweden international made 33 appearances across all competitions last season, including 11 Premier League starts, but started just once following Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival in March.

That appearance came in De Zerbi’s first match against Sunderland. Bergvall then played only 51 minutes across Tottenham’s final six games, including 10 minutes over the last four, as Spurs narrowly avoided relegation.

Tottenham have since invested heavily in central midfield, spending nearly £200 million to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Matheus Fernandez from West Ham. Those additions could create further competition for Bergvall, although Spurs’ rejection of Newcastle’s offer indicates that the club still values the 20-year-old.