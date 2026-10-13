Sommer better than Martinez: bids farewell to San Siro with an “Inter-style” performance

Sommer started well, making straightforward positioning saves from Diouf and Lautaro that showed he was alert.

The Swiss goalkeeper struggled with Calhanoglu's shot. It was powerful but not particularly well placed, and he needed the crossbar's help. He could do nothing, though, about Lautaro's close-range shot for the temporary 1-1.

In the second half, Sommer offered a glimpse of his prime. Lautaro picked up the ball after a deflection in the 56th minute and found himself alone in front of the goalkeeper. He sent Sommer to the ground and struck what he thought was a certain goal, only for the Swiss goalkeeper to stretch out a foot, reach the right-footed shot and keep the score unchanged.

Lautaro helped make it a miraculous save, but Sommer couldn't repeat it when the Argentine scored to make it 3-2. The ball fell to Lautaro after Sommer parried Sucic's shot back into the centre.

Sommer's decisive save came in the 87th minute, though it was easy to overlook. He kept out another Lautaro volley from Bonny's cross, holding back Inter's hopes of a comeback. Moments later, Vermant made it 4-2 with what proved to be the winning goal. Bonny then scored to make it 4-3, and Sommer could do nothing about it.